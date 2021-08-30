Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

