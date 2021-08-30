Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.