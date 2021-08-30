Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $212.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

