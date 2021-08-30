Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $9,023,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $323.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.94. The stock has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

