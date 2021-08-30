Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 9,052 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,654. The company has a market cap of $327.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

