Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $50.27 on Monday. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.51.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

