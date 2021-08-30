Cardano (ADA) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion and $5.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00005836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,050,654,414 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145,348,141 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

