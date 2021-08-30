Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Up 30.2% in August

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,604. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

