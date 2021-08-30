Cardno Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90.

Cardno Company Profile

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company's Asia Pacific Engineering and Environmental segment provides services in civil, structural, water, environmental, coastal, bridge, geotechnical, subsurface utility, traffic, and transport engineering, as well as environmental science, surveying, landscape architecture, planning, and asset management.

