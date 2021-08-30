CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

CARG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,736. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

