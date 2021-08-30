Cascades’ (CAS) $18.00 Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their $18.00 rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$15.63 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Insiders have sold a total of 127,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,041 in the last quarter.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

