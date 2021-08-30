Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano Sells 2,093 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalent stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

