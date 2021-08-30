CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the July 29th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. CAVU Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
CAVU Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.