CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the July 29th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. CAVU Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get CAVU Resources alerts:

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.