CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $199.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.