Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.70

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.70 and last traded at $190.88, with a volume of 1386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.62.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.