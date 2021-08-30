Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $168,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

Shares of CHTR opened at $807.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $811.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

