Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -682.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -3,221.05%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

