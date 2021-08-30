Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $9.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 116,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.98. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

