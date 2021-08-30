Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 30 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.96. 120,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,041. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.