Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.26. 785,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,995,527. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

