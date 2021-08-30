Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 132.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,886. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

