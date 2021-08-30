CheesecakeSwap Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,266.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $156,073.37 and approximately $37,266.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

