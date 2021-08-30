Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CPKF opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

