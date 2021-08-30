Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of CPKF opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
