Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. Research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,469 shares of company stock worth $2,084,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 584,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

