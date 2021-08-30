Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 124,854 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,854 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of The First of Long Island worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.