Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 725 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $119.58 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

