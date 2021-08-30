Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

