Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)
Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.
