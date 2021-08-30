Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 163,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 96,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

