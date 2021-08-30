CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,268. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.