Citigroup Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $160.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $128.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.