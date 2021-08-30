Citigroup Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $55.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

