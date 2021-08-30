City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in City were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of City by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of City by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.72 on Monday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

