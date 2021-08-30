CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX remained flat at $$11.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.20. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

