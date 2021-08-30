Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,199. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.