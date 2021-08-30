Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.62. 208,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

