Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,776. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

