Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.07. 22,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,699. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

