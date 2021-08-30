Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,264 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 223,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.