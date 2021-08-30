Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,319 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. 176,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

