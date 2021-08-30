CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,838,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.86 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

