Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $27.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 111,231.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

