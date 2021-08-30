Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $35,600.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohu alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $31,900.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00.

COHU stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.