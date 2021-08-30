Cohu’s (COHU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Cohu stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

