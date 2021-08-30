Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 856 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $454.93. 126,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $452.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.