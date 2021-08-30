Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 676.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

ABT stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,261. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

