Colonial Trust Advisors Has $15.71 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded up $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.11. 83,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $347.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

