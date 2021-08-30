Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 7,831 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,294,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. 14,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,176. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

