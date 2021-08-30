Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

