Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 850 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.09. 48,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

