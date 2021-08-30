Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Critical Review

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.49 -$37.05 million ($0.06) -176.83 Romeo Power $8.97 million 73.23 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.07

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 1.50% 24.12% 5.13% Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Commercial Vehicle Group and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.23%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 107.65%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.